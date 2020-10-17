HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HVRRY. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. CSFB upgraded HANNOVER RUECK/S from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised HANNOVER RUECK/S from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HANNOVER RUECK/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. HANNOVER RUECK/S presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.00.

OTCMKTS:HVRRY opened at $75.37 on Friday. HANNOVER RUECK/S has a twelve month low of $56.15 and a twelve month high of $104.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.94.

HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter. HANNOVER RUECK/S had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 8.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that HANNOVER RUECK/S will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HANNOVER RUECK/S Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

