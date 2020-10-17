Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (HHL.TO) (TSE:HHL) Trading Down 1%

Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (HHL.TO) (TSE:HHL)’s share price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$7.59 and last traded at C$7.62. Approximately 71,131 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 104,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.70.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (HHL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (HHL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.