Head to Head Survey: Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) versus MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) and MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Canaan and MACOM Technology Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canaan $204.35 million 1.45 N/A N/A N/A MACOM Technology Solutions $499.71 million 4.87 -$383.80 million ($0.60) -60.60

Canaan has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MACOM Technology Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of Canaan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.2% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Canaan and MACOM Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canaan N/A N/A N/A MACOM Technology Solutions -11.20% 2.57% 0.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Canaan and MACOM Technology Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canaan 0 0 0 0 N/A MACOM Technology Solutions 1 2 7 0 2.60

MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus price target of $42.30, indicating a potential upside of 16.34%. Given MACOM Technology Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MACOM Technology Solutions is more favorable than Canaan.

Summary

MACOM Technology Solutions beats Canaan on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products. The company has a strategic cooperation with Northern Data AG in the areas of artificial intelligence development, blockchain technology, and datacenter operations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines. Its semiconductor products are electronic components that are incorporated in electronic systems, such as wireless basestations, high density networks, active antenna arrays, radar, magnetic resonance imaging systems, and test and measurement. The company serves various markets comprising telecommunication that includes carrier infrastructure, which comprise long-haul/metro, 5G, and fiber-to-the-X/PON; data centers; and industrial and defense, including military and commercial radar, RF jammers, electronic countermeasures, and communication data links, as well as multi-market applications, such as industrial, medical, test and measurement, and scientific applications. It sells its products through direct sales force, applications engineering staff, independent sales representatives, resellers, and distributors, as well as an e-commerce channel. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

