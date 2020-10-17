Head-To-Head Survey: Glassbridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) & Diamond Hill Investment Group (OTCMKTS:DHIL)

Glassbridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) and Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Glassbridge Enterprises and Diamond Hill Investment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glassbridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Diamond Hill Investment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.8% of Glassbridge Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Glassbridge Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Glassbridge Enterprises and Diamond Hill Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glassbridge Enterprises N/A -3.75% -1.40% Diamond Hill Investment Group 29.51% 19.64% 14.96%

Volatility and Risk

Glassbridge Enterprises has a beta of 4.38, suggesting that its share price is 338% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond Hill Investment Group has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Glassbridge Enterprises and Diamond Hill Investment Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glassbridge Enterprises $100,000.00 18.30 $20.20 million N/A N/A Diamond Hill Investment Group $136.62 million 3.29 $54.96 million N/A N/A

Diamond Hill Investment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Glassbridge Enterprises.

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group beats Glassbridge Enterprises on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glassbridge Enterprises

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides enterprise data storage and asset management services worldwide. The company provides solid-state optimized unified hybrid storage systems, secure automated archive solutions, and high-density enterprise storage arrays for various applications, including virtual machine storage, cloud storage, database, surveillance, bulk storage, backup and recovery, and disaster recovery and archive. Its storage solutions include Unity line, a unified storage solution; E-Series SAN storage solutions, which enable users to shrink their storage footprint; and Assureon line, a secure archive solution. The company also offers investment advisory services. It serves businesses and individual consumers through distributors, wholesalers, value-added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and retail outlets. The company was formerly known as Imation Corp. and changed its name to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. in February 2017. GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oakdale, Minnesota.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent. It offers investment advisory services to third-party financial intermediaries comprising independent registered investment advisors, brokers, financial planners, and wealth advisers; and fund administration services primarily to mutual funds, institutional accounts, and private investment funds. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

