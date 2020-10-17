Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) CFO Sells $651,258.80 in Stock

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) CFO Carlos L. Macau sold 6,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total transaction of $651,258.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,731,474.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE HEI opened at $112.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.10. Heico Corp has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $134.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Heico alerts:

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $386.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.16 million. Heico had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heico Corp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Heico by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 58,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Heico by 5.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Heico by 5.2% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Heico by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Heico by 9.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 26.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HEI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heico in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Heico from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Heico from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Heico in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heico presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.