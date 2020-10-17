Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Helios Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helios Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Helios Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.60.

HLIO stock opened at $42.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average of $36.62. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $49.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.28. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $119.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

In other Helios Technologies news, Director Alexander Schuetz sold 3,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $118,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,201.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,545 shares of company stock valued at $268,236 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIO. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

