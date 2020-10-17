HENKEL AG & CO/S’s (HENKY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HENKY. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HENKEL AG & CO/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HENKEL AG & CO/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HENKY opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average is $21.06.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

