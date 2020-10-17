Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-1.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.32. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.30-1.34 EPS.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -474.00, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, 140166 reiterated a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

