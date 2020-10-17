Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.30-1.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.32. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.56-1.76 EPS.

NYSE HPE opened at $9.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -474.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

HPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. 140166 reissued a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

