Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.56-1.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.46. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.30-1.34 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -474.00, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

HPE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.