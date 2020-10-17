Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HCXLF. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, August 7th. Investec cut shares of Hiscox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of HCXLF opened at $11.11 on Friday. Hiscox has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

