Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Homology Medicines Inc. is a genetic medicines company. Its platform offers human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to treat disease-causing mutations through gene correction, insertion and knockout. Homology Medicines Inc. is based in BEDFORD MA. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FIXX. FIX initiated coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Homology Medicines presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.25.

NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $495.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of -0.25. Homology Medicines has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $22.50.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.47 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,764.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.10%. On average, analysts predict that Homology Medicines will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Homology Medicines by 43.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Homology Medicines by 27.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

