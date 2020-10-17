Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 917.7% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,994 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 32,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 275.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 22,824 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 430,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $174.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.23. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.17.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.