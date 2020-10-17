Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at National Bank Financial

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Horizon North Logistics’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HNL. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$0.75 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Horizon North Logistics from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$0.60 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$1.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

TSE:HNL opened at C$5.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $328.24 million and a PE ratio of 2.80. Horizon North Logistics has a one year low of C$1.30 and a one year high of C$6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.85, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.41.

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$76.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$96.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that Horizon North Logistics will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Horizon North Logistics Company Profile

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

