Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Insider Sells $2,306,636.22 in Stock

Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 177,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $2,306,636.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,749 shares in the company, valued at $452,431.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 12th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 34,749 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $451,737.00.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 33,505 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $437,240.25.

On Thursday, September 3rd, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 19,817 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $259,999.04.

On Friday, August 28th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 6,200 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $81,220.00.

On Thursday, August 6th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 451,033 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $6,025,800.88.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 6,446 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $84,120.30.

Shares of TWNK opened at $13.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.21. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Hostess Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $14.68.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $256.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.73 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 455,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 114,342 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 114,434 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 614.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 88,496 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 7.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,437,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,305,000 after acquiring an additional 326,359 shares during the period.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

