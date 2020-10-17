HSBC Lowers FIRSTGROUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FGROY) to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of FIRSTGROUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FGROY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FGROY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FIRSTGROUP/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of FIRSTGROUP/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of FIRSTGROUP/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of FIRSTGROUP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

FIRSTGROUP/ADR stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. FIRSTGROUP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $731.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.38.

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

