Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Lifted to “Outperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$7.25 price objective on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of C$5.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.22 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.60.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$6.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of -3.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.65. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$1.66 and a 1 year high of C$6.34.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported C($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$289.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$237.62 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.1025467 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.29%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

