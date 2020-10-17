Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

HPP has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $25.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.06.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $20.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $38.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $198.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 2.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.26%.

In other news, Director Barry Alan Porter purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.09 per share, with a total value of $115,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,625.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $54,233,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 21.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,346,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 106.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,951,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 86.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,921,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,333,000 after buying an additional 890,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 34.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,188,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,859,000 after buying an additional 813,709 shares in the last quarter.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

