IDOX plc (IDOX.L)’s (IDOX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of IDOX plc (IDOX.L) (LON:IDOX) in a research report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 53 ($0.69) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of IDOX plc (IDOX.L) in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 68 ($0.89) price objective for the company.

Shares of LON:IDOX opened at GBX 50 ($0.65) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $208.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 500.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 47.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 44.20. IDOX plc has a one year low of GBX 24.50 ($0.32) and a one year high of GBX 51.86 ($0.68).

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

