IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on November 16th

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the business services provider on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

INFO opened at $81.32 on Friday. IHS Markit has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.85 and a 200-day moving average of $74.00.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.76.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,791,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.