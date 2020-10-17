IMV (NYSE:IMV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMV (NYSE:IMV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IMV. National Bank Financial lowered shares of IMV from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of IMV in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a $3.00 target price on shares of IMV and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of IMV from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of IMV in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMV currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.66.

Shares of NYSE IMV opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. IMV has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in IMV by 380.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 203,487 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in IMV in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in IMV in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in IMV in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of IMV by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,709 shares in the last quarter.

IMV Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DPX drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation that enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system.

