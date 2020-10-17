Information Services (TSE:ISV) Given New C$20.50 Price Target at CIBC

Information Services (TSE:ISV) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ISV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Information Services from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Information Services in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Get Information Services alerts:

Shares of ISV opened at C$18.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42. Information Services has a 12 month low of C$12.02 and a 12 month high of C$19.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$30.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Information Services will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Information Services’s payout ratio is 75.33%.

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registries, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory that plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.