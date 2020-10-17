Inhibrx’s (INBX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Inhibrx in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Inhibrx in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Inhibrx in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

INBX stock opened at $17.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.68. Inhibrx has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking acquired 180,219 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.92 per share, for a total transaction of $3,409,743.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a multivalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcomas; and INBRX-105, an antagonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.