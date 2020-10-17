Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target Raised to $25.25

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $23.00 to $25.25 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

INGXF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.55.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.37. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.68 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $108.58 million for the quarter.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

