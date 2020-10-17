Insider Buying: Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) Director Buys $999,947.20 in Stock

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) Director Faheem Hasnain purchased 96,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $999,947.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GOSS stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.09, a current ratio of 22.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76. The company has a market cap of $734.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.20. Gossamer Bio Inc has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $27.15.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio Inc will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,836,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,639,000 after acquiring an additional 95,370 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 18,124 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,658,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,838,000 after acquiring an additional 13,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOSS. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

