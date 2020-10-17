Insider Buying: Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) (TSE:QTRH) Insider Acquires C$74,098.50 in Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,098.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,900 shares in the company, valued at C$395,685.99.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 7th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 23,100 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,487.83.

On Monday, October 5th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 50,000 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.84 per share, with a total value of C$91,810.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 18,900 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.84 per share, with a total value of C$34,776.00.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 40,000 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.80 per share, with a total value of C$72,000.00.

On Monday, September 28th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 31,800 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.81 per share, with a total value of C$57,558.00.

On Friday, September 25th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 31,100 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.78 per share, with a total value of C$55,445.08.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 30,700 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.83 per share, with a total value of C$56,263.89.

On Monday, September 21st, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 3,000 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.84 per share, with a total value of C$5,514.90.

On Friday, September 18th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 50,000 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.84 per share, with a total value of C$91,815.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 39,500 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.84 per share, with a total value of C$72,680.00.

Shares of TSE:QTRH opened at C$2.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.88. Quarterhill Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.30 and a twelve month high of C$2.29. The company has a market cap of $273.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO)’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) from C$2.40 to C$2.80 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. CIBC increased their target price on Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) from C$3.47 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

