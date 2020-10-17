Insider Buying: Team17 Group PLC (LON:TM17) Insider Purchases £9,994.98 in Stock

Team17 Group PLC (LON:TM17) insider Mark Crawford acquired 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 717 ($9.37) per share, with a total value of £9,994.98 ($13,058.51).

Shares of Team17 Group stock opened at GBX 715 ($9.34) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $880.87 million and a PE ratio of 48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 696.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 605.32. Team17 Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 47.50 ($0.62) and a one year high of GBX 750 ($9.80).

Get Team17 Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on TM17. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Team17 Group from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 613 ($8.01).

Team17 Group PLC develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes games across multiple platforms. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists. Team17 Group PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.