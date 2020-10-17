Insider Selling: At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) COO Sells $700,400.00 in Stock

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 35,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $700,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Peter Sg Corsa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, Peter Sg Corsa sold 35,019 shares of At Home Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $700,380.00.

At Home Group stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. At Home Group Inc has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.99.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 35.75%. The business had revenue of $515.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that At Home Group Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of At Home Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America raised shares of At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.15.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOME. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of At Home Group by 68.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of At Home Group by 38.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the second quarter worth $74,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group during the second quarter worth $99,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

