Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO Sells $3,805,027.50 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO George Kurtz sold 24,951 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $3,805,027.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

George Kurtz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

On Friday, October 9th, George Kurtz sold 218,313 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.22, for a total value of $31,485,100.86.

On Monday, September 21st, George Kurtz sold 58,088 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.96, for a total value of $7,607,204.48.

On Wednesday, September 9th, George Kurtz sold 212,076 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.49, for a total value of $27,037,569.24.

On Tuesday, September 1st, George Kurtz sold 37,426 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.78, for a total value of $4,670,016.28.

On Monday, August 10th, George Kurtz sold 205,833 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $20,317,775.43.

Shares of CRWD opened at $145.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.97. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $153.90. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.14 and a beta of 1.03.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 82.9% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $214,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $355,000. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Citigroup upgraded CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.63.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.