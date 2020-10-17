Insider Selling: GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Director Sells $1,003,694.76 in Stock

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 136,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $1,003,694.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gp Ltd Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 14th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 139,103 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $1,029,362.20.

On Monday, October 12th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 135,000 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $992,250.00.

NYSE:EAF opened at $7.09 on Friday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. GrafTech International had a net margin of 39.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.65%. The company had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 1.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EAF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 13,820.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the second quarter worth $76,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 73.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter worth $85,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

