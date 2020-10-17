Insider Selling: GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Director Sells $992,250.00 in Stock

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $992,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Gp Ltd Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GrafTech International alerts:

On Wednesday, October 14th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 139,103 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $1,029,362.20.

On Thursday, October 8th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 136,002 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $1,003,694.76.

Shares of GrafTech International stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 88.65% and a net margin of 39.44%. The business had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 1.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAF. FMR LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $706,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,881,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in GrafTech International by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 817,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in GrafTech International by 347.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 543,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 421,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in GrafTech International by 50.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 45,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.