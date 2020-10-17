Insider Selling: GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Insider Sells $905,120.00 in Stock

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) insider Margo Drucker sold 11,314 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $905,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Margo Drucker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GrubHub alerts:

On Thursday, October 1st, Margo Drucker sold 215 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $15,578.90.

On Thursday, August 13th, Margo Drucker sold 13,000 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.15, for a total value of $1,015,950.00.

GRUB opened at $84.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. GrubHub Inc has a one year low of $29.35 and a one year high of $85.51.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.24. GrubHub had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $459.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

GRUB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on GrubHub from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on GrubHub in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.45.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.