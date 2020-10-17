Insider Selling: Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Insider Sells $11,863,000.00 in Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total value of $11,863,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,285,051.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Charles Race also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.47, for a total value of $10,223,500.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $10,006,500.00.

OKTA stock opened at $243.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of -128.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.06 and its 200-day moving average is $191.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. Okta Inc has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $251.18.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $200.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Truist boosted their price target on Okta from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Okta from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 1,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

