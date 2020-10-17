Insider Selling: Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) CEO Sells $1,701,120.00 in Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.64, for a total transaction of $1,701,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adam Elsesser also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Penumbra alerts:

On Friday, September 11th, Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,840.00.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.15, for a total transaction of $1,857,200.00.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $214.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 5.06. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.80 and a 1 year high of $241.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 737.96 and a beta of 0.64.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $105.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 236.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BofA Securities cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.71.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.