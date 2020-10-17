Insider Selling: Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Major Shareholder Sells $3,361,087.69 in Stock

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) major shareholder Llp Abingworth sold 115,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $3,361,087.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Llp Abingworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 14th, Llp Abingworth sold 81,925 shares of Personalis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $2,218,529.00.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Llp Abingworth sold 986,842 shares of Personalis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $18,749,998.00.

NASDAQ PSNL opened at $26.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $849.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 1.91. Personalis has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $30.95.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 31.11% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. Equities analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Personalis during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 432.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 95.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Personalis in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Personalis in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Personalis in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT platform, a clinical-grade, next generation sequencing and analysis platform that enables the development of ImmunoID NeXT tumor biopsy and liquid biopsy, as well as provides analysis of tumor and immune microenvironment from a single limited tissue sample, tumor molecular profiling for cancer patients, and anticipates future cancer biomarkers.

