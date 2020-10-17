Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $4,015,500.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.70, for a total value of $4,015,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 14th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total value of $3,955,800.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $3,965,850.00.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.13, for a total value of $3,871,950.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $3,765,600.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total value of $3,751,950.00.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $3,773,100.00.

On Monday, September 28th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.13, for a total value of $3,691,950.00.

On Friday, September 25th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.34, for a total value of $3,605,100.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $3,620,400.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.38, for a total value of $3,620,700.00.

Shares of CRM opened at $258.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $235.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $254.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist upped their target price on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.31.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

