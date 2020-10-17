Insider Selling: ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells $802,678.65 in Stock

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.55, for a total value of $802,678.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at $15,202,620.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Chirantan Jitendra Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 14th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.42, for a total value of $705,118.04.

On Monday, August 10th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,559 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.44, for a total value of $671,055.96.

NOW opened at $524.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $477.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $405.20. ServiceNow Inc has a 12-month low of $213.99 and a 12-month high of $530.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.63, a PEG ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.27.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,153,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,633,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,332,691,000 after acquiring an additional 164,302 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,013,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,890 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,478,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $599,030,000 after acquiring an additional 13,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 899,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $364,233,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. OTR Global cut ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $336.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.42.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

