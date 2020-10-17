Insider Selling: Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Director Sells $1,756,750.00 in Stock

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,756,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,848.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daniel Harris Meyer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shake Shack alerts:

On Thursday, October 1st, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 69,974 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $4,535,014.94.

On Thursday, September 10th, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $1,765,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 50,000 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $3,408,500.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $1,629,000.00.

On Friday, August 14th, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 1,666 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $91,729.96.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 23,334 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $1,284,070.02.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,377,250.00.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $70.27 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $94.00. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -334.62 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.08.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $91.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.29 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 137.9% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,592,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,858,000 after buying an additional 1,502,957 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 35.7% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,990,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,414,000 after buying an additional 787,387 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 20.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,312,000 after buying an additional 644,910 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,870,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,086,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $46.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.