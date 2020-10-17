Insider Selling: Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) SVP Sells $764,762.00 in Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) SVP John Mcfarland sold 9,214 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $764,762.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,327. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Mcfarland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Synaptics alerts:

On Tuesday, July 21st, John Mcfarland sold 3,000 shares of Synaptics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00.

SYNA opened at $80.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $39.66 and a 52-week high of $92.32.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.38 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYNA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,907,000 after purchasing an additional 94,592 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.4% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 74.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 87,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 37,221 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter valued at $1,681,000.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.