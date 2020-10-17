Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Price Target Raised to $84.00

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) had its target price lifted by Truist from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

NSP has been the subject of several other reports. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Insperity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $73.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Insperity has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $107.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.45. Insperity had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 741.70%. The company had revenue of $993.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Insperity will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $44,603.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,330,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $108,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,300 shares in the company, valued at $7,178,391. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,283 shares of company stock valued at $6,107,871 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 3,076.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 20.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 788.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the second quarter valued at $76,000. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

