InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $0.70 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered InspireMD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Get InspireMD alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR opened at $0.35 on Friday. InspireMD has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.64.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InspireMD stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InspireMD Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) by 211.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,838 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 2.78% of InspireMD worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.