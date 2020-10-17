Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 0.8% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the second quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. 140166 raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.81.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $339.40 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total value of $1,536,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,357.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.54, for a total transaction of $21,187,441.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,933,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,918,978,971.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,465 shares of company stock valued at $83,297,010 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

