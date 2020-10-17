Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,082,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,045 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 17,180 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 251.9% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 42,489 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 30,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $23,626,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $45.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $208.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.18.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.