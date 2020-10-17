Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) Short Interest Up 43.4% in September

Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 216,400 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the September 15th total of 150,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $25,463.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,429.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIIN. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Insteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $404.48 million, a PE ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.96. Insteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $121.96 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 4.18%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.