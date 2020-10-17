Integra Resources Corp. (ITR.V) (CVE:ITR) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Integra Resources Corp. (ITR.V) (CVE:ITR)’s stock price traded down 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.34 and last traded at C$4.36. 11,960 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 91,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.38.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial set a C$7.25 price target on Integra Resources Corp. (ITR.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Pi Financial upped their price target on Integra Resources Corp. (ITR.V) from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Integra Resources Corp. (ITR.V) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

Get Integra Resources Corp. (ITR.V) alerts:

The company has a market cap of $114.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.36.

Integra Resources Corp. (ITR.V) (CVE:ITR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Integra Resources Corp. will post -0.2657337 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra Resources Corp. (ITR.V) Company Profile (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County, southwestern Idaho.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Corp. (ITR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources Corp. (ITR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.