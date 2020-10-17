Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

XENT has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Intersect ENT from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of Intersect ENT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Intersect ENT from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.21.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Shares of Intersect ENT stock opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 11.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Intersect ENT has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $31.46. The stock has a market cap of $559.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average is $15.01.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.15). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The business had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,670,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,612,000 after purchasing an additional 89,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,337,000 after purchasing an additional 15,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 721,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 563,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 18,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 27,822 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.