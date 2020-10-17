Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Intertek Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Intertek Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intertek Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IKTSY opened at $79.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of $46.63 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.33.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.406 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

