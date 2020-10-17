Intrusion Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Intrusion Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTZ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the September 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

INTZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Intrusion in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Intrusion from an “e” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley Securities started coverage on Intrusion in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Intrusion stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average is $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.71 million, a PE ratio of 548.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intrusion has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $18.54.

Intrusion (OTCMKTS:INTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. Intrusion had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 5.88%.

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations.

