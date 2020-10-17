Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,370 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 3.9% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 64.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $288.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.24. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $303.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

