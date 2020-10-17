Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Cut by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,330,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 361.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,569,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,727,000 after buying an additional 1,229,786 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,608,000 after buying an additional 541,814 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 608,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,898,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,621,000 after buying an additional 86,114 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $113.40 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.15.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

